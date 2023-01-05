AISSEE 2023 Admit Card Out: Direct Link, Sainik School Entrance Test Hall Ticket

AISSEE Admit Card 2023 Direct Link: The NTA (National Testing Agency) has officially released the AISSEE (All India Sainik School Entrance Examination) admit cards 2023. Candidates who have applied for the AISSEE Exam 2023 can download and check the hall tickets from the direct link available on the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in.

The AISSEE 2023 will be conducted in an offline mode on Sunday, 8 January 2023 for classes 6th & 9th. The examination will be held in almost 33 Sainik schools of India.

The timing of AISSEE 2023 Exam for class 6th is 2 pm to 4 pm and the timing of AISSEE 2023 Exam for class 9th is 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination patter for all classes will be MCQ (multiple choice question) type.