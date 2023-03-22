JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip to be Out Soon, Check JEE Exam Dates Here

JEE Main 2023 April session exam dates and exam city slip to be out soon
(Photo: iStock)
National Testing Agency, also known as NTA is all set to release the exam city slip for the JEE Main 2023 Exam soon. As per reports, the city slip for the JEE Main 2023 April Session is most likely to be out next week. After the release of the city slip, candidates can download it on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA has scheduled the JEE Main 2023 Exams to be conducted in the month of April. As per the official exam calendar, the JEE Mains Session 2 papers will be held from 6 to 12 April 2023.
Considering the reports and past trends, NTA releases the exam city slip a week before the exam date. Hence, based on the exam calendar, JEE Main city intimation slip should be released next week, between 27 to 31 March 2023.
After the release of the exam city slip, the JEE Main Admit card would be released. There is a chance NTA may release the admit cards based on the sessions and exam dates like it did for Session 1.
JEE Main 2023 is a national level entrance exam conducted for admissions into engineering, technology and architecture courses in institutions such as IIT, NIT, IIIT and other central universities.
Around 9 Lakhs students appeared for the JEE Main Exam in January which was held from24 January to 1 February 2023.
Visit the official website of JEE Main at
On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2023 exam city slip link.
Enter your credentials to login.
The JEE Main Exam city slip will appear on the screen.
You can check all the details and download the slip on your device.
You can also take a print out for future use.
