JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip to be Out Soon, Check JEE Exam Dates Here

Considering the reports and past trends, NTA releases the exam city slip a week before the exam date. Hence, based on the exam calendar, JEE Main city intimation slip should be released next week, between 27 to 31 March 2023.

After the release of the exam city slip, the JEE Main Admit card would be released. There is a chance NTA may release the admit cards based on the sessions and exam dates like it did for Session 1.

JEE Main 2023 is a national level entrance exam conducted for admissions into engineering, technology and architecture courses in institutions such as IIT, NIT, IIIT and other central universities.

Around 9 Lakhs students appeared for the JEE Main Exam in January which was held from24 January to 1 February 2023.