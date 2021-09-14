JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Expected on 14 or 15 September

Check JEE Main 2021 session 4 result on jeemain.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021, session 4 on Tuesday, 14 September or Wednesday, 15 September 2021.
“The results will be declared tomorrow or latest by Wednesday,” said Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare, as reported by The Hindu. However, he did not comment on the reason behind the delay in declaration of result.
JEE Main session 4 exam was conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1 and 2 September 2021. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results on its official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Due to the delay in the declaration of last session of JEE Main result, JEE Advanced registrations have been deferred twice. Initially, they were schedule to begin from 11 September, but were later postponed to 13 September.
In order to be eligible for JEE Advanced, the candidates should be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E/B.Tech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021.
JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 3 October 2021. It will consist of two papers (paper 1 and 2) of three hours duration each.
Paper 1: 9 am to 12 noon
Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
