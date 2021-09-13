JEE Advanced 2021 Registrations To Begin From Today: Here's How to Apply

JEE Advanced 2021 application process to begin from 13 September 2021.
(Photo: The Quint)
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp), on Friday, 10 September, postponed the date of registrations of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021. Earlier, registrations were scheduled to commence from Saturday, 11 September, but will now begin from Monday, 13 September 2021.
The application process was deferred in the view of delay in the declaration of JEE Main 2021 Session 4 result.
"Due to delay in publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed," reads the notice on official website of JEE Advanced.
JEE Main 2021 session 4 results are expected to be declared on Monday, 13 September 2021. Candidates who appeared for the same, will be able to check their result on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Indian nationals who are willing to apply for JEE (Advanced) 2021 should have appeared for B.E/B.Tech paper of JEE (Main) 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Moreover, the candidates should be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E/B.Tech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021 in order to be eligible for JEE Advanced 2021.
Visit the official website of JEE Advanced: jeeadv.ac.in.
Click on JEE Advanced 2021 registration link.
Enter your details and register.
Enter your registered credentials and login.
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents.
Submit the application form and pay the application fee.
Female (all categories), SC, ST, PwD candidates who wish to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,400. Candidates belonging to all other categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,800.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 13 Sep 2021,11:28 AM IST