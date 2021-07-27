JEE Advanced 2021 To Be Held on 3 October: Education Min Dharmendra Pradhan

IIT 2021 Admission: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that JEE Advanced will be held on 3 October 2021.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be held on 3 October, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on 26 July, news agency PTI reported.
Pradhan added that the exam will be held while following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
JEE-Mains, though conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, is considered to be a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.
Meanwhile, to be considered qualified for JEE Advanced, an applicant must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful JEE Main candidates. Though the examination was scheduled to be held on 3 July, JEE Advanced was postponed in view of the COVID pandemic.
