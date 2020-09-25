FAQ: Will I Be Allowed To Write Jee Advanced If I Have Fever?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released a detailed set of coronavirus-related health guidelines for about 1,55,511 candidates who will be writing the JEE Advanced exam on Sunday, 27 September. In the advisory, IIT Delhi also said that no candidate will be denied permission to appear for the examination unless they violate the COVID-19 directives, advisories of central and state governments and instructions mentioned in the Admit Card.

What if I have fever or cold, will I be allowed?

Candidates will have to sign a COVID declaration in the admit card, stating that they are not coronavirus positive or that they haven’t been in contact with someone who has tested positive. For those who haven’t tested positive or come in contact with a positive case, yet have fever, cold or other symptoms associated with COVID-19, they will be allowed to write the exam in an isolation room, an IIT Delhi official told The Quint.

What time do I report at the centre?

In order to ensure social distancing and staggered entry of students into the examination centre, students will have to arrive at the centre at an entry time that will be communicated to them a day before the exam through SMS.

Am I allowed to carry a hand sanitizer?

Yes, candidates have been advised to carry a hand sanitizer along with a transparent water bottle. Needless to say, students must carry their own mask, which they must wear at all times.

Candidates will also have to wash their hands with soap before entry into the exam centre.

They must maintain six feet distance at all times and will only be informed about the examination hall number once the barcode on their admit card has been scanned at the gate.

How will social distancing be maintained inside the exam hall?

In order to maintain social distancing, alternate seats will be kept vacant. Wherever possible, a distance of 6 feet will be maintained between seats. In addition, scribble pads will be kept at at all desks before the start of each paper by invigilators wearing gloves, to ensure hygiene.

Before the start of each paper, monitors, keyboards, mouse, webcams, desks and the chairs will be thoroughly sanitized.

All door handles, staircase railing, lift buttons, etc, will be disinfected. Wheelchairs (if present at the venue) will be disinfected.

Will I have to physically sign on the attendance sheet?

Yes, all candidates will will have to mark their attendance for both Paper I and Paper II by signing beside their name on he roll list. However, sanitizers will be used before and after a student has signed. Moreover, after the start of of Paper-2, candidate must hand-over the Admit Card (duly filled and signed COVID-19 Self Declaration (Undertaking)) to the Invigilator. If any candidate misses the hand-over, action (which also includes disqualification from the exam) can be taken against her/him.