97.94% JEE Advanced Students Assigned Exam City of Preference

According to figures released by IIT-Delhi, the institute conducting JEE Advanced this year, 97.94 percent JEE Advanced candidates who registered and have paid the fee have been allocated one of three of their top city choices for the exam. The rest have been allocated exam cities based on the eight choices made by them during the registration.
The institute has also increased the number of JEE Advanced 2020 exam centres from 600 to 1,000. The number of exam cities have also been increased from 164 to 222.
A total 1,60,831 candidates registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam this year, which is a record three-year low. According to figured released by IIT-Delhi, the number of candidates who have paid the fees is 1,55,511 out of the 2.5 lakh candidates who were eligible to apply for JEE Advanced.
“The shortage of nodes in some regions resulted in the allocation of examination cities beyond top three choices and that too only for a small fraction of the candidates, ” the IIT said in an official statement.
According to IIT-Delhi, 5,320 students who were unable to pay the fees have been given their least preference with the presumption that they are unlikely to appear for the exam. The institute further stated that any student who has registered and wants to appear for the exam will be required to pay the registration fees at the centre.
IIT alumni have also build a platform named Eduride which will arrange transportation facilities for students in need. Students and volunteers who can offer help or funds can do so at eduride.in.
Published: undefined