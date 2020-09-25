97.94% JEE Advanced Students Assigned Exam City of Preference

More than 200 students from Kashmir have cleared JEE Main 2020 exam and are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2020, scheduled to be held on 27 September.

According to figures released by IIT-Delhi, the institute conducting JEE Advanced this year, 97.94 percent JEE Advanced candidates who registered and have paid the fee have been allocated one of three of their top city choices for the exam. The rest have been allocated exam cities based on the eight choices made by them during the registration.

The institute has also increased the number of JEE Advanced 2020 exam centres from 600 to 1,000. The number of exam cities have also been increased from 164 to 222. A total 1,60,831 candidates registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam this year, which is a record three-year low. According to figured released by IIT-Delhi, the number of candidates who have paid the fees is 1,55,511 out of the 2.5 lakh candidates who were eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. “The shortage of nodes in some regions resulted in the allocation of examination cities beyond top three choices and that too only for a small fraction of the candidates, ” the IIT said in an official statement.