JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Centres to be Set Up in Kashmir: Report

In a first, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the institute which organises the JEE Advanced 2020, will set up four examination centres in Kashmir, reported The Times of India. “In the wake of COVID-19, setting up centres in Kashmir will be beneficial for students and ensure their safety. We cannot comment on why there were any centres till now. But, this year, after assessing the requirement, we felt that the situation is conducive to set up centres,” reported Times of India, quoting V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi. According to the report, more than 200 students from Kashmir have cleared JEE Main 2020 exam and are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2020, scheduled to be held on 27 September. Results for the same will be announced on 5 October.

Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a bachelor’s, integrated master’s or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture. Apart from IITs, IISc, IISER, IIST, RGIPT, and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam also enrolls students based on JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Fees

A registration fee of Rs 2,800 will be applicable. Female candidates and those from SC, ST, and PWD categories will have to pay Rs 1,400. The fee for foreign nationals is $150, however, for SAARC countries the fee is $75.