Jee Main 2021 Session 4 Result To Be Declared Soon: Here’s How To Check It
JEE Main Session 4 exam was conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1 & 2 September 2021.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon declare the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 4, 2021. The exam was conducted on 26, 27, 31 August, and 1 & 2 September 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same will be able to check their result on the official website of JEE main: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA released the provisional answer keys for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) along with the question paper with recorded responses on 6 September 2021. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer keys till Wednesday, 8 September (10 am).
"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared," reads the official notice released by NTA.
How to Check JEE Main Session 4, 2021 Result
Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on JEE main session 4 result link
Login using your exam session, application number, and date of birth
Your result will appear on your screen
Download and save it for future use
Declaration of the result will be followed by the commencement of registration of JEE Advanced from 11 September 2021. In order to be eligible for JEE Advanced, candidates should be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021.
