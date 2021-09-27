JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download

JEE Advanced is conducted for admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture in IITs.

Registration for the same commenced on 16 September, and concluded on 21 September. Candidates are required to be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021 exam in order to be eligible for JEE Advanced.