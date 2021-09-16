JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins: Check Cut-Off, How to Apply

Last date to register for JEE Advanced 2021 is 20 September.
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp), on Thursday, 16 September, commenced the registration for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021.
Earlier, the application process was postponed twice due to the delay in declaration of result of JEE Main Session 4 exam. It was announced on Wednesday, 15 September 2021 on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Eligible candidates can apply for JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.
In order to be eligible for JEE Advanced, candidates should be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E/B.Tech Paper of JEE (Main) 2021.
Cut-Off
National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, also announced the cut-off for JEE Advanced 2021.
Unreserved: 87.89
EWS: 66.22
OBC-NCL: 68.02
SC: 46.88
ST: 34.67
UR-PH: 0.0096375
Last date to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 is 20 September 2021 (23:59 IST). Candidates who have completed their registration can pay their application fee till 21 September (20:00 IST)
Go to registration page of JEE Advanced 2021: jeeadv.nic.in
Enter your JEE Main application number and password
Click on 'Login'
Fill up the required details and upload the documents
Submit the application form and pay the application fee
Female (all categories), SC, ST, PwD candidates who wish to apply for JEE Advanced 2021 are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,400. Candidates belonging to all other categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,800.
