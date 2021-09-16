JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins: Check Cut-Off, How to Apply

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp), on Thursday, 16 September, commenced the registration for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021.

Earlier, the application process was postponed twice due to the delay in declaration of result of JEE Main Session 4 exam. It was announced on Wednesday, 15 September 2021 on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Eligible candidates can apply for JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.