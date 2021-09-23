NEET Scam: CBI Arrests 4 Men Offering Admission in Medical Colleges for Money

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four people in connection with a Nagpur-based education consultancy firm that promised to help students pass NEET exams, charging Rs 50 lakh from each student, The Indian Express reported on Thursday, 23 September.

The agency also conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with the matter.

A source had informed CBI that the NEET UG-2021, held on 12 September in pen and paper mode, had been rigged. Accordingly, the CBI registered a case on the matter on the day itself.

According to the agency, the Nagpur-based RK Education Career Guidance, run by one Parimal Kotpalliwar, offered aspiring candidates admission in top government Medical Colleges through fraudulent means and unfair practices.

The CBI said that the firm contacted parents of prospective candidates and assured them of admissions to medical colleges “by manipulating the process of examination conducted by NEET by using proxy candidates”, reported the daily.