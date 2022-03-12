ISRO YUVIKA 2022: Registration Process Underway, Here's How to Apply Here are all the steps you need to follow to apply for ISRO YUVIKA 2022 Raajwrita Dutta Education Published: ISRO YUVIKA 2022 registration begins on the official website. Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: iStock)

Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO, has started the online registration process for its special programme organised for Class 9 students on 10 March 2022.

The special programme is called "YUva VIgyani KAryakram" (YUVIKA) or "Young Scientist Programme". It is organised to impart basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications.

Students belonging to Class 9 can register for the programme online through the official website - isro.gov.in.

The application has already begun for Class 9 students so they can visit the website and complete the process before the deadline. The last date to apply for ISRO YUVIKA 2022 is 10 April 2022.

ISRO YUVIKA 2022: Important Instructions

The online registration process ends on 10 April 2022 at 4:00 pm. Class 9 students are requested to register before the deadline. This programme is especially for students from rural areas.

ISRO YUVIKA 2022 is a residential programme that goes on for a duration of two weeks. It is scheduled to be conducted during the summer holidays so that students do not face a problem.

The dates for ISRO YUVIKA 2022 is from 16 May to 28 May 2022. According to the rules, ISRO will shortlist 150 students across the country based on some parameters that are released by ISRO on the official website.

Students who want to register for the programme should take a look at the selection parameters on the website - isro.gov.in.

As per the schedule, a provisional selection list will be released on 20 April 2022.

ISRO YUVIKA 2022: Steps to Apply

Here are a few simple steps that the students of Class 9 need to follow while registering for the ISRO YUVIKA 2022 programme: Step 1: Visit the website of ISRO - isro.gov.in.

Step 2: When the login page opens, click on the link that reads "Registration of YUVIKA-2022".

Step 3: Candidates are required to register their Email ID through the link on the webpage. Step 4: Candidates will receive a quiz after the Email ID registration is successful. Step 5: They will have to appear for the online quiz within 48 hours of Email IS registration. Step 6: Log in to the YUVIKA portal, 60 minutes after submitting the quiz. Fill in all the details in the form correctly.

Step 7: Click on Submit after verifying all the details.

Step 8: Download the form.

Step 9: Upload a signed copy of the form with all the necessary certificates before the last date of application. It is to be noted by the students that the last date of registration is 10 April 2022.