ISRO YUVIKA 2022: Registration Process Underway, Here's How to Apply

ISRO YUVIKA 2022 registration begins on the official website. Image used for representative purpose.
(Photo: iStock)
Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO, has started the online registration process for its special programme organised for Class 9 students on 10 March 2022.
Students belonging to Class 9 can register for the programme online through the official website - isro.gov.in.
The online registration process ends on 10 April 2022 at 4:00 pm. Class 9 students are requested to register before the deadline. This programme is especially for students from rural areas.
ISRO YUVIKA 2022 is a residential programme that goes on for a duration of two weeks. It is scheduled to be conducted during the summer holidays so that students do not face a problem.
Students who want to register for the programme should take a look at the selection parameters on the website - isro.gov.in.
Here are a few simple steps that the students of Class 9 need to follow while registering for the ISRO YUVIKA 2022 programme:
Step 1: Visit the website of ISRO - isro.gov.in.
Step 2: When the login page opens, click on the link that reads "Registration of YUVIKA-2022".
Step 3: Candidates are required to register their Email ID through the link on the webpage.
Step 4: Candidates will receive a quiz after the Email ID registration is successful.
Step 5: They will have to appear for the online quiz within 48 hours of Email IS registration.
Step 6: Log in to the YUVIKA portal, 60 minutes after submitting the quiz. Fill in all the details in the form correctly.
Step 7: Click on Submit after verifying all the details.
Step 8: Download the form.
Step 9: Upload a signed copy of the form with all the necessary certificates before the last date of application.
It is to be noted by the students that the last date of registration is 10 April 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)