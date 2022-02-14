In First Launch of 2022, ISRO Places PSLV C-52 in Orbit With 3 Satellites

The PSLV C-52 with radar image satellite EOS-04 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5:59 am on Monday, 14 February.
Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO’s) PSLV C-52, carrying earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two other co-passenger satellites, launched off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5:59 am on Monday, 14 February, marking the space agency’s first launch of 2022.
PSLV-C52 injected Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04, into an intended sun synchronous polar orbit of 529 km altitude at 06:17 am on Monday, said ISRO.
Apart from the Earth Observation Satellite, the launch vehicle also carried two small satellites, INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD.
The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) was launched from the first launch pad after a 25-hour countdown.
ISRO Chairman Shri S Somanath congratulated team ISRO for the precision with which the mission was accomplished.
INSPIREsat-1 is a 8.1 kg satellite developed by students from Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (IIST) in association with Laboratory of Atmospheric & Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder. It will study ionosphere dynamics and the sun's coronal heating process over the course of a year.
INS-2TD is a technology demonstrator satellite from ISRO. It is a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B), the agency says. It is fitted with a thermal imaging camera to observe land, water surface temperatures, delineation of vegetation, and thermal inertia. The 17.5-kilogram satellite has the shortest lifespan of just six months.
The space agency's last mission ended in failure after the GSLV rocket carrying the EOS-3 satellite malfunctioned about five minutes after lift-off in August 2021.
