In First Launch of 2022, ISRO Places PSLV C-52 in Orbit With 3 Satellites

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO’s) PSLV C-52, carrying earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two other co-passenger satellites, launched off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5:59 am on Monday, 14 February, marking the space agency’s first launch of 2022.

PSLV-C52 injected Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04, into an intended sun synchronous polar orbit of 529 km altitude at 06:17 am on Monday, said ISRO.

Apart from the Earth Observation Satellite, the launch vehicle also carried two small satellites, INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) was launched from the first launch pad after a 25-hour countdown.