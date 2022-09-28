IBPS Clerk Prelims Results Released at ibps.in, Steps To Check & Download Here

The scores for the preliminary online exams have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for the post of Clerk. Candidates who appeared for the clerk preliminary exam can check and download the result at the official website – ibps.in.

The Clerk exams are being conducted to fill up 6,035 vacancies. The exam was conducted in on 3 and 4 October while the Mains exam is scheduled to be held in October. Candidates will have to use their registration number and password to login. Candidates who have attained passing marks in preliminary exams will be eligible for appearing in Mains exam. Candidates should keep a check on the official website for more updates.