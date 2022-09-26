CUET PG Result 2022: Date and Time, Steps To Download Scorecard

CUET PG 2022 results are expected to be released today, 26 September 2022 at or before 4pm. Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2022 can download the results at cuet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

Moreover, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission, M Jagadesh Kumar, has himself confirmed the date and time for the CUET PG result 2022. He tweeted, “National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students."

The candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to log in and get access to the results. The NTA will also be informing about the number of students who qualified for the exam out of the number of candidates who appeared for CUET PG 2022.