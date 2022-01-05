IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Release Postponed, New Date to be Announced Soon

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT) Roorkee has announced the postponement of release of Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 admit card.

Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to release on Tuesday, 04 January, but was deferred. New date for the same is yet to be announced.

"Date of downloading JAM 2022 Admit Cards will be announced shortly," reads the official website of IIT JAM.

Therefore, candidates who have registered to appear for IIT JAM 2022 are advised to visit the official website i.e. jam.iitr.ac.in, for further updates.