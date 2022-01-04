GATE 2022: Admit Card Release Date Pushed To 7 January 2022
The admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has been postponed to be released on 7 January 2022 now, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.
Hence, candidates who are going to be appearing for the exam can visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in on the revised date and download their respective admit cards.
The GATE 2022 admit card was previously scheduled to be released on 3 January 2022, however it got delayed due to some reasons.
The GATE 2022 exam is scheduled to begin on 5 February 2022 and continue till 13 February 2022.
Additionally, candidates must note that the exam will be conducted in two shifts every day. The morning shift will commence at 09:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. Similarly, the second shift will begin at 02:30 PM and continue till 05:00 PM.
As for the venue, timings or exam slots, candidates can check these details from their respective admit cards.
Please see below now for a step by step procedure to download your GATE 2022 admit card with ease.
Visit official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Navigate to the link that reads 'GATE 2022 admit card' on the homepage. (when available)
Enter your official log in credentials such as enrolment ID or email address in order to login.
Your GATE 2022 admit card shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Call letters to be released: 3 January 2022
CS & BM; EE & MA exam: 5 February 2022
EC, ES, ST, NM, MT & MN; CY, CH, PI, XH, IN, AG, CG & TF : 6 February 2022
CE-1, BT, PH & EY; CE-2, XE & XL exam: 12 February 2022
ME-1, PE & AR; ME-2, GE & AE: 13 February 2022
Also, candidates must note that IIT KGP has alerted all candidates to be beware of fake information such as videos, emails and SMS related to the GATE 2022 Examination.
In addition, the administration body has also made it clear that all candidates must check the official website of GATE 2022 (gate.iitkgp.ac.in) only to check their GATE 2022 results.
For more information and updates on the GATE 2022 exam, please check this space regularly too.
