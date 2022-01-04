IIM CAT 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check on iimcat.ac.in

A total of 09 candidates have scored 100 percentile in CAT 2021 exam
Published:

IIM CAT 2021 result declared on iimcat.ac.in

|

(Photo: The Quint)

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, on Monday, 3 January, declared the result of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021.

Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website of IIM CAT: iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2021 was held on 28 November 2021.

How to Check IIM CAT 2021 Result?

  • Visit the official website of IIM CAT: iimcat.ac.in.

  • Click on 'Login' under 'Registered Candidate Login'.

  • You will be directed to a new webpage.

  • Enter your registered user ID and password, and click on Login.

  • Your CAT 2021 result will appear on the screen.

  • Download and save it for future reference

This year, around 2.30 lakh candidates registered for CAT 2021 exam, whereas, around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for it. Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates who appeared for the same, 35 percent were females, 65 percent males and 2 candidates represent Transgender.

Moreover, a total of 09 candidates have scored 100 percentile in CAT 2021 exam, while 47 candidates have secured over 99.98 percentile. Out of the 9 candidates who have got 100 percentile, 07 belong to engineering background.

About CAT

CAT is a management aptitude test conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) for admission to various Management Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are used by some listed non-IIM member institutions as well.

