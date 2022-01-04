IIM CAT 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check on iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2021 result declared on iimcat.ac.in
(Photo: The Quint)
Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, on Monday, 3 January, declared the result of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website of IIM CAT: iimcat.ac.in.
Visit the official website of IIM CAT: iimcat.ac.in.
Click on 'Login' under 'Registered Candidate Login'.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your registered user ID and password, and click on Login.
Your CAT 2021 result will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference
This year, around 2.30 lakh candidates registered for CAT 2021 exam, whereas, around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for it. Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates who appeared for the same, 35 percent were females, 65 percent males and 2 candidates represent Transgender.
CAT is a management aptitude test conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) for admission to various Management Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2021 scores are used by some listed non-IIM member institutions as well.
