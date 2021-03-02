IIT JAM 2021 Answer Key Released, Here’s How to Download It

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the Question Papers and Answer Keys of Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021. The candidates who appeared for the same can download the answer key and question paper on its official website: https://jam.iisc.ac.in/.

The question papers and answer keys released are of Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).