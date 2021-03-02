IIT JAM 2021 Answer Key Released, Here’s How to Download It

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the Question Papers and Answer Keys of Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021. The candidates who appeared for the same can download the answer key and question paper on its official website: https://jam.iisc.ac.in/.
The question papers and answer keys released are of Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).
The candidates who want to raise an objection are required to pay a fee of Rs 500 per question. They must provide the detailed answer of the question they are objecting on. The official note reads, “The question number and answer mentioned in the challenge must be according to the question paper posted on this webpage and not the one found on the candidate’s response sheet. Candidates challenging the answer key must also provide a detailed answer to the question. The fee of ₹500 will be refunded only if a challenge is found to be valid. The final answer key will be available on this webpage in the third week of March 2021.”
