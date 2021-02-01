IIT Madras HSEE 2021 Registration to Begin From 1st Feb
IIT Madras HSEE 2021: The last date to submit the online application is 15 March 2021. The exam is on 13 June.
IIT Madras HSEE 2021: Entrance Exam will be held on 13 June 2021. | (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@iitmadras)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is all set to begin its application process for Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) 2021 from 1 February 2021. Aspiring candidates can register for the same at HSEE’s official website – http://hsee.iitm.ac.in/.
The last date to submit the application and pay the application fee through Net Banking/Debit/Credit Card mode is 15 March 2021. Candidates can pay their application fee through Indian bank Challan by 16 March 2021.
IIT Madras HSEE 2021: How to Apply
Visit HSEE’s official website - http://hsee.iitm.ac.in/.
Register using the ‘New Registration’ link.
Login with the registered E-mail ID and generated password.
Fill all the relevant details in the Online Application Form and save it.
Note: As per the information brochure, “The examination will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 between 09:00 IST and 12:00 IST in selected cities throughout India. The above date will remain unaltered even if this date is declared as a public holiday.”
IIT Madras HSEE 2021: About the Exam
HSEE-2021 is of three hours’ duration and has two parts.
Part 1: It will cover English and Comprehension Skill, Analytical and Quantitative Ability, General Studies covering the areas of Indian Economy, Indian Society and Culture, World Affairs, and Environment and Ecology.
Part 2 requires the candidates to write an essay on general topic.
IIT Madras HSEE 2021: About the Integrated MA Course
Since 2006-07, the department has been offering a five-year integrated Master of Arts (M.A.) programme. This programme is offered in two streams – Integrated MA in Development Studies and Integrated MA in English Studies.