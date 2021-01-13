IIT Begins 2021 MBA Admission Process, Apply Online by 31 January

All centres of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in India have started the admission process for their respective postgraduate management courses, for the 2021-22 academic year.

The MBA aspirants will have to fill the online application form on the IIT website and submit the required documents. The IIT MBA 2021 admission process will be held online and the colleges will follow their own selection criteria.

The last date for submission of IIT MBA 2021 applications is 31 January. All IITs will consider Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) score for admission to the MBA courses.

The CAT 2020 results were released on 2 January and a total of nine students scored 100 percent, of these five are from IIT.