Mental Stress, No 'Real' Action: Behind 4th Student Suicide in IIT-D in 8 Months

"We used to speak with him [Varad] twice a day at 8:30 in the mornings and the evenings. Now we wait for his calls and end up bursting into tears... Every time I close my eyes, I can see an image of him."

It's been nearly a month since 43-year-old Sanjay Kashinath Nerkar, a resident of Maharashtra's Nashik, lost his eldest son Varad – and the family is yet to come to terms with the loss.