Mental Stress, No 'Real' Action: Behind 4th Student Suicide in IIT-D in 8 Months

24-year-old Varad Sanjay Nerkar, a final-year MTech student, allegedly died by suicide at the IIT-Delhi campus on 15 February.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
"We used to speak with him [Varad] twice a day at 8:30 in the mornings and the evenings. Now we wait for his calls and end up bursting into tears... Every time I close my eyes, I can see an image of him."
It's been nearly a month since 43-year-old Sanjay Kashinath Nerkar, a resident of Maharashtra's Nashik, lost his eldest son Varad – and the family is yet to come to terms with the loss.
Varad was pursuing his Masters in Polymer Science and Technology – and is survived by his parents and a younger brother.
On 15 February, 23-year-old Varad, a final-year MTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D), allegedly died by suicide inside his hostel room on campus.
Varad's death is the fourth such case in IIT-Delhi in a span of eight months. On 3 March, Varad's parents, Sanjay and Bharti Nerkar, wrote to IIT-Delhi authorities alleging that their son took the extreme step due to "mental harassment" caused by two professors and a PhD research scholar, and demanded strict action against them.
IIT-Delhi's Director Ranjan Banerjee responded to the parents' letter – and said that the Delhi Police was "investigating the suicide."
But why do Varad's parents say they are "deeply disappointed"?
Varad was pursuing his Masters in Polymer Science and Technology – and belonged to the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.
According to his father, he was a school topper till Class 10. After he completed his schooling in Nashik, he joined BTech in a college in Jalgaon. In 2021, he cracked the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) exam in his first attempt – and secured a seat at IIT-Delhi.
Varad was the first student among his family and friends in Nashik to have secured a seat in IIT-Delhi, his father, who is a municipal corporation employee, told The Quint.
"We belong to a middle-class family, so it was a big deal when Varad moved to Delhi. He was always into Research and Development (R&D), so we hoped that he would make us and the country proud one day..." he added.
Varad, who was a resident of the Dronagiri hostel in IIT-Delhi, was all set to graduate in May 2024. According to his parents, few weeks before his death, he was recruited by HFCL in Hyderabad and was to join from 1 June.
However, he was under "severe mental stress" over the last two months as he was unable to complete his research project, his parents alleged.
In a letter addressed to IIT-Delhi Director Banerjee on 3 March, which has been accessed by The Quint, the parents accused Varad's project guide Prof Harpal Singh, co-guide Prof Josemon Jacob, and PhD student Md Anees for "mentally harassing" their son.
"He communicated that he wasn't able to attain the results for the project to both his guide and co-guide... despite this, both of them ignored his concerns and did not help him," she alleged.
The parents also claimed that Md Anees, a PhD student at IIT-Delhi, "ill-treated" their son – and made him do all of his research work.
Despite multiple attempts by The Quint, the professors and the PhD student did not respond to requests for comments on the allegations. The article will be updated as and when we receive a response.
Sanjay Nerkar further told The Quint, "Although he had a Service Selection Board (SSB) Indian Army interview scheduled in Prayagraj, he had cancelled it only to work on the project."
The letter read that the tipping point for their son was when an experiment went wrong at the university laboratory on 15 February – the day he died by suicide.
On 5 March, in an email accessed by The Quint, IIT-Delhi's Director Banerjee responded to the letter, saying the Delhi Police was "investigating the suicide."
Southwest Delhi DCP Rohit Meena, too, confirmed to The Quint that they had received the letter – and a formal complaint was registered regarding the death of the student. "We have begun the investigation," the DCP said.
In response to Banerjee's email on 6 March, however, Varad's parents wrote that they were "deeply disappointed" with the administration for forwarding the complaint to the police.
At least 33 students have died by suicide across the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) since 2018, according to data presented in Rajya Sabha in March 2023 by the Ministry of Education.
Varad's death is the fourth such suicide case in IIT-Delhi since July 2023.
In November 2023, 21-year-old son Panav Jain, a final-year BTech student, allegedly died by suicide, due to "mental stress caused due to academic pressure."
In September 2023, 20-year-old Anil Kumar had died by suicide in his hostel room at IIT-Delhi. Kumar, a BTech student was allegedly under pressure as he wasn't able to complete his credits to secure his degree.
Earlier, in July, another IIT-Delhi student, Ayush Ashna had died by suicide.
Dheeraj Singh, an IIT-Kanpur alumnus and suicide prevention expert, explained to The Quint that the fact that IIT-Delhi has reported four cases in less than a year "indicates that students are under severe stress."
Soon after Varad's death, IIT-Delhi postponed the mid-semester examinations, scheduled in the third week of February, by a week.
In addition, a draft of the demands made by the students pointed out the glaring social alienation faced by students, especially those coming from marginalised backgrounds.
The Quint has learnt that on Tuesday, 5 March, IIT-Delhi set up a committee of external members and specialists to "study the institutional processes and environment in the context of the recent deaths by suicide on campus and to suggest remedial measures."
In the circular, accessed by The Quint, IIT-Delhi listed 12 members as part of the committee which includes mental health researchers, alumni, faculty, and student representatives.
However, students said that while the committee was a welcome move, they felt that it does not address the allegations levelled against professors.
An MTech student, on the condition of anonymity said, "We have so far not seen any real action taken after the open house to address the need for enquiry. We are unsure how this will pan out."
When the allegations against the professors were brought up in the open house, students claimed to The Quint that authorities allegedly didn't respond and moved to the next question.
When contacted, IIT-Delhi officials refused to comment.
Dheeraj Singh said, "There is a need for an impartial, independent and external probe to find breaches in IIT's policies. The least it could do is to fix internal accountability to make the system more robust. The police cannot do that, because they look at it purely from a crime side. Justice is important to prevent the trend and improve culture to healthy levels."
Meanwhile, Sanjay and Bharti Nerkar want justice for what had happened to their son Varad.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)