He denied any "foul play" in the case, adding that inquest proceedings were underway. After the police rushed to the spot upon receiving a call at Kishangarh Police Station at around 6 pm, they found "the door was closed from inside and had to be broken open by the Fire Department."

His brother added that his new phone was in police custody – and his hostel room had been locked by the institute's administration.

The police, as of yet, have not stated whether a suicide note has been recovered in the case.

The Quint has reached out to the PRO of IIT-D for more details – and sought their response to the allegations made by the students. The article will be updated once they respond.

The students, however, had allegedly received an email from the Director's office the same night informing them of the incident.

"With a very heavy heart, it is my unfortunate duty to inform you the very sad and untimely demise of a very young member of our community Anil Kumar... This tragic loss is compounded by the fact that Anil belonged to the SC community."