'This Must Stop With Our Son': Parents of IIT-Delhi Student Who Died by Suicide

On 31 October, 21-year-old Panav Jain allegedly died by suicide at his home in New Delhi's Shahdara.
(Photo: Instagram/@APPSCIITDelhi)
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
"We have lost our son and now we cannot bring him back. But this should stop with us…no one should go through what Panav went through leading to untimely demise of a bright student," Rakesh (name changed), a resident of Delhi's Shahdara, told The Quint, holding back his tears.
A week ago, on 31 October, his 21-year-old son Panav Jain, a final-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, allegedly died by suicide at their residence. He was pursuing his degree in Textile Engineering, and is survived by his parents and a younger brother.
According to Delhi Police officials, Panav was suffering from "depression" and "mental stress" over the past few months due to academic pressure. His family was aware of the condition and he was under medication.
In 2020, Panav secured seats in two top colleges after taking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE): the textile department at IIT-Delhi and the software engineering department at Delhi Technological University (DTU).
"I am okay with any stream as long as I study in IIT," Panav had said, as quoted by Rakesh, before he joined IIT-Delhi.
Panav's parents, relatives and neighbours remember him as a "brilliant student" and "kind, intelligent person."
His family said that he was not only "academically smart," but was also an "all-rounder, who used to participate in extra-curricular activities like playing basketball and organising cultural events."
In IIT-Delhi, Panav was a resident of Vindhyachal Hostel and also served as the cultural secretary and vice-captain of the basketball team.
About three-four months ago, however, Rakesh started to notice a change in Panav's behaviour.
Panav also confided in his parents that he was undergoing therapy in IIT-Delhi's counselling unit.
On the condition of anonymity, a senior police official told The Quint that an investigation suggested that Panav was suffering from "depression" and "stress" due to placement and academic-related issues. Panav was also affected after Anil Kumar, who stayed in the same hostel as him, died by suicide in September, the official added.
Later in October, Rakesh had reportedly asked Panav to move back home. But since it was placement period for final-year students, he used to shuttle between college and hostel, his parents said.
Just four days prior to his death, on 27 October, Panav had a placement exam scheduled at 12 am, his parents claimed.
"He spoke to us on call at 11 pm the other day and said that he will give his exam and return home in the morning. But he called me a few hours later and said that he missed the exam as he overslept. I went and picked him up from campus at 3 am as he was extremely upset," Rakesh told The Quint.
The Quint has reached out to IIT-D for more details – and sought their response. The article will be updated once they respond.
On 31 October, Rakesh told The Quint that Panav did not attend classes as the family had gone to visit a temple to offer their prayers.
"He was with us the entire day. In the evening, my wife (Manju) and I went out to visit a temple, and sent Panav to our neighbour's house," Panav's father added.
"When we returned from the walk, we saw out door was locked from inside. After waiting sometime, we broke the door and found him dead in his room," Rakesh added.
Senior police officials also told The Quint that no suicide note was recovered by the police.
Meanwhile, Panav's family said that they want to ensure that such an incident does not happen with any other student and family in the future.
"Only the best students reach IIT-Delhi. I don't know why there are so many such suicide cases. We want to raise a very important point that there must be changes within the structure of the education system in such colleges to reduce pressure and stress within the students," Rakesh told The Quint.
Panav's family said that while counselling is important for students, it was only "part of a solution" to the problem.
This incident is the third such suicide case in IIT-Delhi in 2023. In September, 20-year-old Anil Kumar had died by suicide in his hostel room at IIT-Delhi. Kumar, a BTech student was allegedly under pressure as he wasn’t able to complete his credits to secure his degree.
Earlier, in July, another IIT-Delhi student, Ayush Ashna had died by suicide.
At least thirty-three students have died by suicide across the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) since 2018, according to data presented in Rajya Sabha in March 2023 by the Ministry of Education.
