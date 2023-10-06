Rs 10,000 Fine for Protesting 'Veg-Only' Tables: How IIT-Bombay Row Escalated

He explained that while the SC/ST Act prohibits discriminatory behaviour in a public domain, both laws ensure equal access to everyone, including Dalits and Adivasis, to avail services provided in a public place.

"To sit in the company of those eating non-vegetarian food is a personal choice. But these prejudices cannot be exhibited in public domain as they perpetuate social exclusion," he said.

He added that though everyone has the right to sit anywhere and eat food of their choice under Article 21 (Fundamental Right to Life) of the Indian Constitution, it cannot be ultra vires with Article 15, which forbids discrimination.

"It is not about space or the number of tables that have been designated as vegetarian-only. It is about how it creates social exclusion, hampers the very idea of a public space, and how humiliating it is for a student when their food choice is compared with human waste or labelled impure," the APPSC member lamented.