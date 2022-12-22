CAT 2022 Result Released: Check iimcat.ac.in; How to Download IIM CAT Scorecard

CAT 2022 Result is released on the official website for candidates to download.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Management officially declared the CAT 2022 Result on Wednesday, 21 December. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 exam can check the result on the official website. To check the IIM CAT 2022 result, you have to visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in. All the latest details and updates regarding the result are available on the aforementioned website for candidates so they can stay informed with the announcements.
Candidates are requested to download the CAT 2022 Result soon from the official website - iimcat.ac.in. They must go through their scores on the IIM CAT 2022 result carefully and check the other details mentioned on it. Candidates who appeared for the CAT exam on the scheduled dates were eagerly waiting for the scorecards to release on the site to check their marks.
Along with the result, one must also check the other announcements on the site. It is important to note that the IIM CAT scorecard has been declared online only, for now, so one must save a hard copy of the same for further use.
According to the official details, the CAT 2022 exam was formally held on 27 November 2022. The exam was conducted at various centres across the country for all candidates who applied for it.
Around 11 candidates have secured the 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the CAT 2022 Result that has been declared online recently for everyone:
Go to the website - iimcat.ac.in.
Click on the link that states IIM CAT 2022 Result on the homepage.
Enter your login details in the provided space carefully and click on submit after verifying your details.
The CAT result will appear on your screen.
Check the scores and other details mentioned in the result properly.
Download the IIM CAT Result from the website and take a printout of the same for future use.
