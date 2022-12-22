CAT 2022 Result Released: Check iimcat.ac.in; How to Download IIM CAT Scorecard

The Indian Institute of Management officially declared the CAT 2022 Result on Wednesday, 21 December. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 exam can check the result on the official website. To check the IIM CAT 2022 result, you have to visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in. All the latest details and updates regarding the result are available on the aforementioned website for candidates so they can stay informed with the announcements.

Candidates are requested to download the CAT 2022 Result soon from the official website - iimcat.ac.in. They must go through their scores on the IIM CAT 2022 result carefully and check the other details mentioned on it. Candidates who appeared for the CAT exam on the scheduled dates were eagerly waiting for the scorecards to release on the site to check their marks.