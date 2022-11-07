NEET UG 2023: Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon by NTA; Check Latest Details Here

NEET UG 2023 exam dates are likely to be announced soon by the NTA.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to declare the examination dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 anytime soon for interested candidates. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the exam dates to be announced must stay alert. They are requested to take note of all the announcements made by the NTA. Once the NEET UG 2023 exam schedule is released, candidates can download it from the website. They should visit neet.nta.nic.in for the updates.
According to the latest details available online, the NEET UG 2023 exam dates are expected to be released soon. The entire schedule will be available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in for interested candidates to check and download. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce all the details on the site so that it is easier for candidates to access.
Interested candidates are requested to stay alert so that they can complete the NEET UG 2023 Registrations on time and sit for the exam as per schedule. The NTA will officially announce all the details soon, as per reports.
According to the details available online, the NEET UG 2023 application process is likely to begin in March 2023. Candidates must note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced the application dates yet.
First, the agency is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 exam schedule and then the registration dates. Many students are eagerly waiting for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 dates to release.
Here are the steps candidates should follow to apply for NEET UG 2023 online, once the registration process officially begins online:
Go to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states NEET UG 2023 Registration on the homepage.
Register yourself by providing your details and remember them.
Now, fill out the application form carefully and verify them before submitting it.
Upload scanned copies of the documents mentioned on the form.
Pay the required application fees online via the portal.
Tap on submit to confirm the application process after going through the details.
Save a copy of the form for your reference.
