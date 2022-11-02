JNU PhD 2022 Registration Begins: Eligibility, Exam Date, and Last Date To Apply

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) PhD examination schedule has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on jnuexams.nta.ac.in for the academic session 2022- 23. All the candidates who want to apply for the JNUEE 2022 must visit the official website of the university to get a detailed information on eligibility, syllabus, admission process, intake capacity, fee payment, and more.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) is conducted every year by the university officials for candidates who want to pursue their PhD degree. The registration process for JNUEE 2022 has started and candidates can get the JNU PhD application forms online from the examination portal.

Let us read about exam date, last date to apply, and other details below.