IGNOU Extends Last Date to Apply for July 2021 Session Till 30 November

IGNOU Admission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the last date to apply for fresh admission in July 2021 session. Admission are open for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes (except semester based programmes).

Candidates willing to apply for admission in any UG or PG courses in IGNOU July 2021 session, can do it till 30 November 2021.

"With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date of fresh admission for all UG/PG Programmes (except Semester based programmes) on offer in July 2021 Session has been further extended till 30th November, 2021," reads the official notification.