IGNOU Extends Last Date to Apply for July 2021 Session Till 30 November

Apply for IGNOU July 2021 admission on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: iStock)
IGNOU Admission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the last date to apply for fresh admission in July 2021 session. Admission are open for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes (except semester based programmes).
Candidates willing to apply for admission in any UG or PG courses in IGNOU July 2021 session, can do it till 30 November 2021.
"With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date of fresh admission for all UG/PG Programmes (except Semester based programmes) on offer in July 2021 Session has been further extended till 30th November, 2021," reads the official notification.
Go to the official admission portal of IGNOU: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Tap on 'Click here for New Registration'.
Enter your personal details and click on 'Register'.
After completing the registration, enter your registered username and password.
Click on 'Login'.
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents & photograph(s).
Submit the application form and pay the application fee.
Download and save a copy of the application form.
released by IGNOU also states that admissions to certificate, diploma and PG diploma programmes for July 2021 Session is closed.
For further updates, candidate are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in.
