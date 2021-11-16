IGNOU July 2021 Admission: Application Deadline Extended Till 22 November

IGNOU July2021 admission last date extended.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the extension of last date to apply for fresh admission in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes in July 2021 session.
Candidates can now apply for admission in July 2021 session till 22 November 2021.
"With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date of fresh admission for all UG/PG Programmes (except Semester based programmes) on offer in July 2021 Session has been further extended till 22nd November, 2021," reads the official notice.
Visit the official admission portal of IGNOU: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Go to 'Click here for New Registration'.
Enter your personal details and click on 'Register'.
Key in your registered username and password.
Click on 'Login'.
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents & photograph(s).
Submit the application form and pay the application fee.
Download and save a copy of the application form.
Recently, IGNOU also declared the result of June 2021 Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results on the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in.
