IGNOU TEE 2021 tentative date sheet out now
The tentative date sheet for the TEE 2021 has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).
Candidates who had applied for the TEE 2021 can now download the tentative date sheet by visiting the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
According to the tentative date sheet released by the IGNOU, the December Term End Examination will commence from 20 January 2022 and conclude by 22 February 2022.
Moreover, the examination will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift beginning from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm, and the second shift beginning from 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm.
Candidates must note that in case any exam date is clashing with another exam or session, it will not be considered by IGNOU if the courses belong to the same group (Group 1 to Group 6).
This is because exams of courses in a particular group are conducted on the same date and time. Same is the case for backlog courses, courses belonging to different programmes, MP programmes and courses from different specialisations.
Candidates must note that IGNOU will open the online portal for the submission of the application forms for TEE December 2021 term-end examination soon.
For more updates regarding the IGNOU TEE 2021 exam, candidates should check this space regularly as well as visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.