ICSI CSEET 2022 May Session: Exam Date Announced, Admit Card to Release Soon

ICSI CSEET 2022 May session to be held on 7 May 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Company Secretaries, ICSI has officially decided to conduct the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, CSEET for all candidates.
It is to be noted that the ICSI CSEET 2022 May session date has already been announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries, ICSI.
The Institute of Company Secretaries, ICSI has published an official notice on the website to announce the exam date.
The official notice about the ICSI CSEET 2022 May session exam date is available on the official website: icsi.edu.
Candidates can visit the site and note down the exam date that is announced by the Institute.
The registered candidates should also remember that the ICSI CSEET 2022 May session exam will be conducted in a remote proctored mode on 7 May 2022.
To know more about the details, candidates can go to the official website: icsi.edu. and take a look at the official notice posted by the Institute of Company Secretaries.
Candidates will be notified about the release of the admit cards by the institute via the official site. Therefore, they are requested to keep checking the website for all the latest updates.
The release date for the ICSI CSEET Admit Card is not announced yet on the site.
The official website, icsi.edu. has all the latest details regarding the ICSI CSEET 2022 for the candidates to stay informed.
