ICSI CS June 2021 Result To Be Announced Soon: Report

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is likely to declare the Company Secretaries (CS) June 2021 examinations result soon.

According to a report by NDTV, the result will be announced soon for CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams of June session. Moreover, as per the 'Important Dates' list on ICSI's official website, the result is scheduled to be declared on Wednesday, 25 August 2021.

Therefore, candidates who appeared for ICSI's CS Foundation, Executive or Professional June session exam, can check their result on ICSI's official website: icsi.edu.