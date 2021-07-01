ICSI CSEET July Admit Card Released, Here's How to Download It

ICSI CSEET July will be conducted on 10 July 2021.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card of Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET).
Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from ICSI's official website: icsi.edu.
Visit ICSI official website: icsi.edu
Go to 'STUDENT' and click on CSEET
Click on 'Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on 10th July 2021'
A PDF will open on your screen
Click on the admit card download link in that PDF
You will be directed to a new webpage
Login using your CSEET registration ID and date of birth
Your admit card will appear on you screen
Download and save it for future use
ICSI has decided to conduct CSEET exam through remote proctored mode. The decision was taken in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. "Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smart phone (mobile)/ tablet etc.," reads the official notice.
ICSI CSEET computer based exam will have objective-type MCQs. The paper will be of 200 marks.
Business Communication - 50 marks
Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning - 50 marks
Economic and Business Environment
Current Affairs (15 Questions) & Presentation & Communication Skills (20 Questions) - 50 marks
