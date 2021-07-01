ICSI CSEET July Admit Card Released, Here's How to Download It

ICSI CSEET exam is scheduled to be conducted on 10 July 2021.
The Quint
Education
Published:

ICSI CSEET July will be conducted on 10 July 2021.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

ICSI CSEET July will be conducted on 10 July 2021.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card of Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET).

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from ICSI's official website: icsi.edu.

How to Download ICSI CSEET Admit Card

  • Visit ICSI official website: icsi.edu

  • Go to 'STUDENT' and click on CSEET

  • Click on 'Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on 10th July 2021'

  • A PDF will open on your screen

  • Click on the admit card download link in that PDF

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Login using your CSEET registration ID and date of birth

  • Your admit card will appear on you screen

  • Download and save it for future use

ICSI has decided to conduct CSEET exam through remote proctored mode. The decision was taken in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. "Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smart phone (mobile)/ tablet etc.," reads the official notice.

ICSI CSEET Exam Pattern

ICSI CSEET computer based exam will have objective-type MCQs. The paper will be of 200 marks.

  • Business Communication - 50 marks

  • Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning - 50 marks

  • Economic and Business Environment

  • Current Affairs (15 Questions) & Presentation & Communication Skills (20 Questions) - 50 marks

