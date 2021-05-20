ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Declared, Here’s How to Check It

ICSI CSEET Result Declared on icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) - May 2021, on Thursday, 20 May.
CSEET exams were conducted on 8 and 10 May 2021.
All the candidates who appeared for the exams can log in to ICSI's official website: icsi.edu, to check their result.
The results will also project candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks.
"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates," ICSI said in a statement.
ICSI is also currently allowing registrations for CSEET July 2021 session exams. Candidates who want to register for the same can do it on the ICSI website: icsi.edu.
CSEET July exam is scheduled to be held on 10 July. The last date for registration is 15 June 2021.
Published: 20 May 2021,03:25 PM IST