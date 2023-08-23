ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 Date: Download & Check Professional Results Here

ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 Date and Time Announced: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 for Executive and Professional Programmes on 25 August.

Candidates who appeared in the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exam in June can download and check their results on the official website, icsi.edu.

Once the ICSI CS Executive result is released, the e-result cum marks sheet will be uploaded on the aforementioned website by the concerned officials. Candidates must know that no physical copies of e-result cum statement will be issued to them.

The e-result cum marks statement of ICSI CS Professional Exam 2023 will be dispatched to the candidates within 30 days after the result announcement.