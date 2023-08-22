SSC MTS, CGL Result 2023 Date Soon: Check ssc.nic.in; How To Download Results

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is gearing up to announce the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) results soon for interested candidates. As per the latest details available online, the SSC MTS, CGL Result 2023 will be announced on the official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the results to release so they can go through their scores.

The SSC MTS CGL 2023 results are expected to be released soon on the website so candidates should stay alert. It is important to note that the exact result date is not announced yet by the commission. All the latest details and announcements are available online on the website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go through the announcements available online.