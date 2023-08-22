SSC MTS, CGL Result 2023 Date Soon: Check ssc.nic.in; How To Download Results

SSC MTS, CGL Result 2023 are expected to be declared soon on the website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is gearing up to announce the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) results soon for interested candidates. As per the latest details available online, the SSC MTS, CGL Result 2023 will be announced on the official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the results to release so they can go through their scores.
The SSC MTS CGL 2023 results are expected to be released soon on the website so candidates should stay alert. It is important to note that the exact result date is not announced yet by the commission. All the latest details and announcements are available online on the website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go through the announcements available online.
Once the results are announced by the SSC, concerned candidates will be notified about it. They should download the SSC MTS and CGL results from the site and check if they have been selected for the recruitment process.
According to the official details, the SSC CGL tier 1 exam was formally held from 14 July to 27 July. The MTS exam took place in two phases, the first one was from 2 May to 19 May and the second phase was from 13 June to 20 June.
Now, it is time for the candidates to stay alert and see if they have been selected for the SSC recruitment process.
Here is the process you should follow to download the SSC MTS, CGL Result 2023 online:
Visit the SSC site – ssc.nic.in.
Click on the SSC MTS, CGL Result 2023 active link on the home page.
Once you click on the link, the result PDF file will directly open on your screen.
Check if your name and roll number are present in the PDF.
Download a copy for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)