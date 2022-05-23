ICSI CS 2022: Admit Card Released on Official Website

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022 is available on the official website.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the admit cards for ICSI CS 2022. The institute has released the admit card for Executive and Professional programmes examination. Candidates appearing for the exam can check their results on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.
The ICSI CS 2022 examination will be conducted on 1 June to 10 June 2022 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can download the admit card through simple steps given below.
Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
On the homepage, click on latest updates link.
A new page appears. Candidates can click on ICSI CS June exam admit cards link.
You will have to enter the login details and then submit.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Check the details on the admit card and download it.
Take a print out of the same for future need.
Candidates should download the admit card immediately to avoid last minute chaos. Students are advised to check the details on the admit card, like name, photograph, signature, registration number, stage of exam, examination centre, medium and module of examination, dates and timings of exam, details of paper-wise exemption granted, instructions to examinees carefully.
