BARC NRB Admit Card 2022 Released on Official Website, Details Here

BARC NRB Admit Card 2022 is available on the official website at www.barc.gov.in.
The admit cards for the recruitment exam for the post of Stipendiary Trainee Category-I and Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll has been released by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai.
All the candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website of BARC at www.barc.gov.in. The exam is expected to be conducted in May 2022.
Visit the official website of BARC at barc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link ‘Careers’ and then ‘New Vacancies’.
Under ‘New Vacancies’, click on ‘Apply Here’, which is next to the BARC NRB notification.
Enter your credentials to log in to your account.
Your BARC NRB admit card appear on the screen.
Download the admit card, check the details, and a take printout for future reference.
The selection procedure for the recruitment drive will include a written exam, a skill test, and an interview. The written examination will be conducted in Mumbai and Chennai. The interview and competence test will be held in Mumbai.
