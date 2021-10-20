ICSE and ISC 2021: Semester 1 Examinations Postponed

ICSE and ISE 2021 Semester 1 examinations postponed until further notice.
On 19 October 2021, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations ( CISCE) announced that the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 12 semester 1 examinations that were supposed to be conducted between November and December 2021 have been postponed until further notice.
The ICSE semester 1 examinations were previously scheduled for 15 November 2021 to 6 December 2021. Whereas the ISC examinations were earlier scheduled for 15 November 2021 to 16 December 2021.
The Board’s Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said that the reasons for postponing the ICSE and ISE 2021 examinations were beyond their control.
The CISCE has divided the 2021-22 board examinations into two semesters following the lines of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other state boards.
While there has been no official notice from the CISCE currently, the body had earlier announced that the first semester examinations will be online and the second semester examinations will be conducted in an online or offline mode depending upon the COVID-19 situation in the country.
The board had previously also announced that the question papers for each semester examination will be of 80 out of 100 marks for the ICSE and 70 out of 80 marks for the ISC. However, the weightage of marks to be finally used for computation of results will be brought down to half.
In addition, CISCE has also reduced the syllabus for various subjects in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on education.
Hence, in the absence of any official notice from the CISCE regarding the ICSE and the ISE 2021 Semester 1 examinations, students are advised to regularly check the official website of the CISCE this month for more updates.
