CBSE Board Exam 2022: Term 1 Date Sheet for Class 10, 12 Out; Check Details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the first term board examination 2022.

Board exams for Class 10 will begin on 30 November and end on 11 December, whereas Class 12 exams will begin on 1 December and end on 22 December.

The exams for minor subjects will start on 17 November and 16 November for Class 10 and 12 respectively.

CBSE also tweeted cautioning students about the circulation of fake date sheet on various social media platforms. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming exams.