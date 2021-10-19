CBSE Board Exam 2022: Term 1 Date Sheet for Class 10, 12 Out; Check Details

CBSE Board Exam 2022 date sheet released
(Photo: PTI)
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the first term board examination 2022.
Board exams for Class 10 will begin on 30 November and end on 11 December, whereas Class 12 exams will begin on 1 December and end on 22 December.
The exams for minor subjects will start on 17 November and 16 November for Class 10 and 12 respectively.
CBSE also tweeted cautioning students about the circulation of fake date sheet on various social media platforms. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming exams.
What is meant by Term 1 and Term 2 exams?
This year, CBSE has bifurcated the academic session with 50 percent of the syllabus covered in each term, reported The Hindu.
Two term-end exams will be conducted; the first one held in November-December will have multiple-choice question and the latter will be a longer exam with various question format. The second term exams are likely to be held in March-April 2022.
How to check the date sheet?
Go to the official websites: cbse.gov.in or cbsc.nic.in
Click on the CBSE board date sheet link
Select your Class
Download the date sheet PDF
When will exams for minor subject begin?
Date sheet for minor subjects will be sent to schools, as they will be conducting them. Class 12 minor subject exam will start from November 17 and Class 10 exam from November 16.
Is there a question bank released?
CBSE has released Class 12 question bank on its official website: cbseacademic.nic.in.
What are the timings of the examination?
The duration of each major subject will be of 90 minutes, read the official notification. 20 minutes reading time will be given.
Due to winter season, exam will start at 11:30 AM
Where will other information be provide in this regard?
CBSE notification mentioned that all other information regarding the examination will be provided in the Admit card. In addition to that, CBSE will keep schools, parents and candidates updated on new developments.
When will the result be declared?
According to NDTV, CBSE will not put students in 'pass', 'compartment' or 'repeat' categories at the end of first term exams. The final result will be declared after the term 2 exams are conducted.
How will the exams be conducted?
CBSE term 1 exams will be taken on OMR sheets. The copies will be scanned and uploaded on the CBSE portal by the school. CBSE has also provided a marking scheme to all affiliated schools. Students will be required to upload the marks on CBSE online portal.
(With inputs from NDTV)
