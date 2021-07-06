CISCE Reduces ICSE, ISC Syllabus for Board Exams 2022, Check Details

CISCE has reduced syllabus of English and Indian languages for Classes 10 and 12
(Photo: CISCE)
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced its decision to reduce ICSE (Class-10) and ISC (Class-12) syllabus for English and Indian languages for academic year 2021-22.
The reduced syllabus for English and Indian languages can be download form CISCE's official website: cisce.org.
The announcement was made through a circular addressed to all CISCE affiliated schools. The decision of reduction of syllabus has been taken in the view of Covid-19 pandemic.
The board stated that schools across the country have been continuously struggling to cope with the disruption in educational activities caused by the extended lockdowns in the country.
Schools have been conducting class through online mode, which has also impacted the teaching-learning experience.
Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary said that, “CISCE has initiated the process of syllabus review for various subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels specifically for Classes 10 and 12." He further added that the syllabus will be reduced without compromising the quality of the content.
The circular to schools further mentioned that the board is also carrying out reduction in syllabus of many other subjects of Classes 10 and 12. It is being done in consultation with subjects experts and details regarding the same the same will be made available on CISCE's website soon.
For board exams 2021, CISCE has cancelled ICSE and ISC exams due to the pandemic. The result for students of Classed 10 and 12 will be evaluated using alternative marking scheme and is likely to be declared by 31 July.
