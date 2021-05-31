CBSE, ICSE Class-12 Exams: SC to Hear Exam Cancellation Plea Today

Supreme Court will hear PIL seeking cancellation of CBSE & ICSE class 12 board exams on 31 May. The PIL has been filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma.
The Supreme Court of India on Monday, 31 May, will hear the plea seeking cancellation of Class-12 exams for CBSE and ICSE. The court on 28 May, adjourned the hearing to 31 May after directing the petitioner to serve advance copies of the petition to respondents, ie, CBSE, Centre, and ICSE.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 am.
Advocate Mamta Sharma filed the PIL before the Supreme Court, seeking directions to Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel Class-12 board exams and devise an objective methodology to evaluate the results of Class-12 students. The plea was filed in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country.
The Supreme Court bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the petition.
A high-level meeting was held on 23 May by Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, to discuss CBSE's Class-12 exams and entrance exams for professional courses.
“The meeting with other states on Class-12 Board exams was fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the state governments to send me detailed suggestions by 25 May,” the minister had said.
The Centre's decision regarding Class-12 Board exams can impact some other boards too, as they may follow suit.
