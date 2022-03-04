ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) Semester 2 Board Exams Time Table Released
Both, Class 10 and 12 semester 2 board exams are scheduled to begin from 25 April 2022.
Both, Class 10 and 12 semester 2 board exams are scheduled to begin from 25 April 2022.
Students who are registered to appear ICSE or ISC exams for academic year 2021-22 can download the final exam time-table from the official website of CISCE: cisce.org.
ICSE and ISC Semester 2 Exam Timing
Classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022 will be conducted for the duration of 01 hour 30 minutes. ICSE papers will begin at 11 am while ISC exams will be conducted from 02 pm onwards.
"In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for attempting the paper, 10 minutes time is given for reading the question paper," reads the official notice released by CISCE.
How to Download Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) Board Exams Date Sheet 2022?
Go to the official website of CISCE: cisce.org.
Click on 'ICSE (Revised) and ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examination Timetables' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a PDF
Check your exam dates
Download and save it for future reference
Last month, CISCE also released a notice regarding 'Pre-board' exams of ICSE and ISC. The board advised schools not to conduct the 'pre-board' examinations for the ICSE & ISC candidates unless the syllabuses have been thoroughly revised and completed.
"Preferably, the pre-board exams should be conducted between end March and April," the notice added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about ICSE, ISC, and CBSE term 2 exams.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.