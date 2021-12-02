ICMAI CMA Admit Card Released for Intermediate and Final Exams
ICMAI CMA intermediate and final exams are scheduled to be conducted from 8 to 15 December 2021
ICMAI CMA Admit Card: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the admit card for the ICMAI Certified Management Accounting (CMA) 2021 examination.
Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their admit card from the official website of ICMAI: icmai.in.
The ICMAI CMA intermediate and final exams are scheduled to be conducted from 8 to 15 December 2021, in online mode.
How To Download ICMAI CMA 2021 Admit Card?
Go to the official site of ICMAI: icmai.in
Click on 'Students' on home page
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Examinations' tab
Click on 'Admit Card'
A new window will open on the screen
Select your course i.e. Intermediate/ Final
Enter your current registration number
Click on 'Show Status'
Download and print the admit card for future use
The ICMAI CMA exams will be conducted in two shifts, that is, 10 am to 1 pm, and02 pm to 5 pm. Intermediate exams will be held in the first shift while final exams will be conducted in the second shift. "Intermediate and Final examinations will be held on alternate days for each group," reads the official schedule released by the ICMAI.
ICMAI CMA December Exam Schedule
CMA Intermediate Exam Schedule
8 December: Financial Accounting (P-05)
9 December: Operations Management & Strategic Management (P-09)
10 December: Laws & Ethics (P-06)
11 December: Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Management (P-10)
12 December: Direct Taxation (P-07)
13 December: Indirect Taxation (P-11)
14 December: Cost Accounting (P-08)
15 December: Company Accounts & Audit (P-12)
CMA Final Exam Schedule
8 December: Corporate Laws & Compliance (P-13)
9 December: Corporate Financial Reporting (P-17)
10 December: Strategic Financial Management (P-14)
11 December: Indirect Tax Laws & Practice (P-18)
12 December: Strategic Cost Management – Decision Making (P-15)
13 December: Cost & Management Audit (P-19)
14 December: Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-16)
15 December: Strategic Performance Management and Business Valuation (P-20)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.