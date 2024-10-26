AP TET 2024 Final Answer Key Releasing on 27 October 2024: How to Download?

advertisement
The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department will release the final AP TET 2024 answer key tomorrow 27 October 2024. Candidates can access the final answer key for all papers on the official AP TET website, aptet.apcfss.in.
The final answer key will be used to determine the AP TET 2024 eligibility test results. After reviewing objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer keys, the department compiled the final answer keys, which were released in phases. The AP TET 2024 result is expected to be announced on 2 November 2024.
The AP TET exam took place over multiple days, from 3 to 21 October 2024. The exam was held in two shifts daily, from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Originally scheduled for 5 to 20 August 2024, the exam was postponed to provide additional preparation time for candidates.
To pass the AP TET, candidates must obtain a minimum of 60 percent for the open category, 50 percent for the BC category, and 40 percent for SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and differently-abled (PH) candidates. The validity of the pass certificate is for a lifetime.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates regarding the AP TET 2024.
Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download AP TET 2024 Final Answer 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your answer key will be displayed.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
