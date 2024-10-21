ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICAI CA Result 2024 Date: When Will Foundation, Inter Results Be Out at icai.org

ICAI may announce CA Foundation results before Diwali and Inter results in mid-November. Check details.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results for the Foundation and Intermediate courses in October and November 2024, respectively. Candidates can access their results on the official ICAI website, icai.org.

According to a tweet by CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal, 'the Foundation course results may be released before Diwali eve, while the Inter course results will be declared in mid-November.'

The Foundation course exams took place on 13, 15, 18, and 20 September 2024. The Intermediate course exams were held on 12, 14, and 17 September for Group I and 19, 21, and 23 September 2024 for Group 2.

ICAI has released the admit card for the November final course exam. The revised exam dates are 3, 5, and 7 November for Group 1 and 9, 11, and 13 November 2024 for Group 2. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official ICAI website.

How to Check ICAI CA Results 2024?

  • Go to the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

  • On the homepage, click on direct link for ICAI CA Foundation or Inter Result 2024.

  • A login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your results will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the results carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for further reference.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

