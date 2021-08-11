ICAI CA December 2021 Exam Dates Announced: Check Schedule Here

Registration for ICAI CA December 2021 exams begins from 16 September 2021.
ICAI CA December 2021 exam schedule released

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, 10 August released the scheduled of Chartered Accountants (CA) exam December 2021.

The Institute has released exam dates of CA Foundation exam (new scheme), Intermediate (IPC) exam (old scheme), Intermediate (new scheme), Final exam (under old and new scheme), Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organization (ITL & WTO) Part I exam, and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).

Candidates willing to apply for any of the above mentioned exams can do it ICAI's website: icaiexam.icai.org.

Registration for ICAI CA December 2021 exams begins from 16 September 2021. Whereas, the last date to apply is 30 September 2021.

ICAI CA December 2021 Exam Dates

  • Foundation Course (new scheme) - 13, 15, 17, and 19 December 2021

Intermediate (IPC) Course (old scheme)

  • Group 1 - 6, 8, 10, and 12 December 2021

  • Group 2 - 14, 16, and 18 December 2021

Intermediate Course (new scheme)

  • Group 1 - 6, 8, 10, and 12 December 2021

  • Group 2 - 14, 16, 18, and 20 December 2021

Final Course Examination - Old and New Scheme

  • Group 1 - 5, 7, 9, and 11 December 2021

  • Group 2 - 13, 15, 17, and 19 December 2021

Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Exam

  • Modules 1 to 4 -5, 7, 9, and 11 December 2021

International Trade Laws and World Trade Organization (ITL & WTO) Part I exam

  • Group A - 5 and 7 December 2021

  • Group B - 9 and 11 December 2021

International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT-AT)

  • 5 and 7 December 2021

