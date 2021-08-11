ICAI CA December 2021 Exam Dates Announced: Check Schedule Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, 10 August released the scheduled of Chartered Accountants (CA) exam December 2021.

The Institute has released exam dates of CA Foundation exam (new scheme), Intermediate (IPC) exam (old scheme), Intermediate (new scheme), Final exam (under old and new scheme), Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organization (ITL & WTO) Part I exam, and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).