ICAI CA Intermediate Result Declared: Here’s How To Check It

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday, 26 March, declared the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination (old and new course).

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. CA Intermediate Exam was held in January 2021.