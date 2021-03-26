ICAI CA Intermediate Result Declared: Here’s How To Check It

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday, 26 March, declared the results of Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination (old and new course).
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. CA Intermediate Exam was held in January 2021.
Candidates who have already registered their email IDs and mobile numbers will also get their result directly on their email/mobile number as requested.
ICAI also released CA Final and Foundation result on 21 March. Candidates who appeared for these exams can check their result on the official websites.
